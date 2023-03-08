Apple AirPods 3 on Sale Right Now for 17% Off at $198

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple’s AirPods 3 with Wireless MagSafe Charging Case, they are on sale right now for 17% off at $198, saving you $41 off the regular price of $239 on Apple.ca.

The sale is over at Visions.ca at $198, available online with free shipping and in-store. The sale ends on March 9, 2023, and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

AirPods 3 include a new design and now supports Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, to go with Adaptive EQ. You get extra battery life over AirPods 2 plus they are sweat and IPX4 water resistant.

Over at Amazon.ca, AirPods 3 are also on sale but at $219.99. Costco has AirPods 3 for $227.99 and Best Buy has them for $229.99. If you don’t have a Visions store in your area, you can price match them at Best Buy.