Apple AirPods Max Black Friday Deal 2022: Save $180 Off (or More)

1 hour ago

If you’re looking for a set of Apple’s excellent AirPods Max headphones, then this Black Friday deal might be just for you.

Sport Chek has discounted AirPods Max down to $628.98, saving you $150 off until November 30, 2022, for colours space grey, silver and green, available online and in-store.

But you can get an extra $30 back in Canadian Tire Money on November 18 and 19 only, as part of a promotion when you spend over $125. You can also stack any existing offers you have in the Triangle app.

If you’re ready to do even more deal hunting, you can purchase mall gift cards from Cadillac Fairview or Ivanhoe Cambridge properties, offering Black Friday promos of 10% back on cards $200 to $500, notes RFD. This coupling can take down the price of your AirPods Max even further, below the $599 price point.

We’ve seen AirPods Max drop down to $599 in the past on Amazon and after CT Money savings, that’s about the price you’ll pay. But if you have discounted Sport Chek gift cards or mall gift cards, you can save further.

AirPods Max offer high fidelity sound, Spatial Audio, plus Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. They are great for your home theatre listening at night with an Apple TV 4K.

