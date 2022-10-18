Apple Gift Cards are 30% Off with RBC Avion Points Right Now

If you have an RBC credit card that offers Avion points, check your offers because right now, you can save up to 30% off gift cards from Apple when redeeming using your points.
According to ‘Rabbicats’ on RFD, a variety of retailer gift cards including those from Apple are on sale for up to 30% off when redeeming your Avion points. If you have a tonne of points saved up, this might be the time to use them. Depending on your eligible RBC credit card, you can earn 1 or more Avion points per dollar spent.
- Apple
- Boston Pizza
- Canadian Tire
- Chapters
- Coles Books
- DoorDash
- Golf Town
- HelloFresh
- HomeSense
- Indigo
- La Baie
- Mastermind Toys
- RBC Visa Prepaid Card
- Starbucks
- The Bay )
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar
- Tim Hortons
- Walmart
“So instead of 70,000 points for $500 gift card, it’s 49,000 points for $500 gift card. 1.02 cents/point, which is pretty good for Apple,” adds ‘nates99’. That’s a savings of 21,000 points on a $500 card, or 30% off its regular redemption requirement.
Let us know what kind of discount you’re seeing on Apple gift cards within your Avion points. With new iPads announced today and Apple TV 4K, this might be the time to go shopping.
