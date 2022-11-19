Apple Gift Cards Early Black Friday Deals: Get 10% Back in Points or Gift Card

Loblaws stores that offer PC Optimum Points such as Shoppers Drug Mart are offering up a bonus on Apple Gift Cards right now for early Black Friday.

For every $50 Apple Gift Card purchased—up to a maximum of $500—you can 5,000 PC Optimum Points back. Customers can redeem 5,000 points for $5 to spend in-store, which works out to 10% back on your $50 gift card.

These Apple Gift Cards purchased can be used to fund your Apple ID as a payment source. What does this mean? Your Apple ID gift card balance can then be used to pay for your app subscriptions and any in-app purchases. You save by getting back PC Optimum Points, which can equate to your balance being 10% off.

Other Apple Gift Card deals? London Drugs retail stores in western Canada are offering a free $10 store gift card when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card. This is available from November 18-23, 2022. London Drugs also has $30 off AirPods Pro 2 right now.

Gone are the days of discounted iTunes gift cards at Costco (for 16% off) and other retailers, as the unified Apple Gift Card debuted last summer in Canada.

This weekend, Shoppers Drug Mart has up to $100 gift cards back when you purchase AirPods Pro or AirPods.

Thanks Cyrus