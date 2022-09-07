Apple HomePod mini on Sale for $58 with Costco Same-Day Delivery (Save 55%)

Costco has Apple’s HomePod mini on sale right now for $58 with same-day delivery in select areas. Normally, the HomePod mini costs $130 from Apple.ca, so you’re saving $72, which works out to a 55% off discount.

Now, the caveat here is the sale is not nationwide and only applies in select areas, so punch in your address and see what shows up. According to an iPhone in Canada reader, the deal is live in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It’s currently not available at some random addresses we tested in B.C.

If the HomePod mini deal is available for you, it should be located under the Non-Foods > Electronics category. Right now we see Space Grey as an option.

This is a pretty hot price for a HomePod mini if it’s available in your area. The only other discount available today is from The Source, which has HomePod mini for $119.99, just a $10 discount.