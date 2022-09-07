Apple HomePod mini on Sale for $58 with Costco Same-Day Delivery (Save 55%)

Costco has Apple’s HomePod mini on sale right now for $58 with same-day delivery in select areas. Normally, the HomePod mini costs $130 from Apple.ca, so you’re saving $72, which works out to a 55% off discount.
Now, the caveat here is the sale is not nationwide and only applies in select areas, so punch in your address and see what shows up. According to an iPhone in Canada reader, the deal is live in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It’s currently not available at some random addresses we tested in B.C.
If the HomePod mini deal is available for you, it should be located under the Non-Foods > Electronics category. Right now we see Space Grey as an option.
This is a pretty hot price for a HomePod mini if it’s available in your area. The only other discount available today is from The Source, which has HomePod mini for $119.99, just a $10 discount.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones on Sale for $150 Off
Amazon Canada has launched a sale on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, slashing them by $150 off down to $629 for all five colours. AirPods Max are normally $779 each, so at $629 you’re saving 19% off. These headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, along with Spatial Audio support. They sound great when paired […]
Public Mobile Back to School Sale: Pre-Owned iPhone XR for $279 and More
Telus prepaid brand, Public Mobile, says it’s offering a back to school sale with discounts on pre-owned phones from today until September 6. Public Mobile says for any pre-owned phone purchased, customers will get a $30 bill credit. Also, Apple’s iPhone XR is available from $279, offering $160 in savings. That’s cheaper than most used […]
You Can Buy a Google Nest Hub for $33 at Costco, 75% Off
If you’re a Costco member, the retailer has slashed the price of Google’s Nest Hub (2nd gen) smart speaker, down to $33.59 each, with same-day delivery. Normally, the Google Nest 2nd gen smart speaker costs $130 CAD, but this is 75% off, saving you $96.41. Once you add the Google Nest Hub to your cart […]