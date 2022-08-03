Apple iMac 7th and 8th Gen Computers Hit Clearance Pricing at Costco

Apple’s 7th and 8th generation iMac desktop computers have hit clearance pricing at select Costco warehouses, according to images shared on RFD by user ‘MisterCME’.

The following configurations have dropped to clearance pricing at $799.96 each, spotted at the Costco in Markham East in Ontario:

21.5-inch iMac: Intel Core i3 8th gen 3.6GHz CPU; 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 555X (with AppleCare+); item #5353322

21.5-inch iMac: Intel Core i5 7th gen; 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 555X (no AppleCare+); item #5359032

Images via ‘MisterCME’

Apple’s 7th gen iMac was released back in June 2017. To put Costco’s clearance pricing into perspective, Apple still sells refurbished iMac 21.5-inch 7th gen models on Apple.ca, with prices starting at $1,189 (Intel Graphics).

Apple’s 8th gen iMac was released back in 2019 and the company still sells refurbished models online, starting at $1,439 for the config seen above. That Costco clearance version includes AppleCare+, which is $199 on its own.

You can save yourself a trip to Costco (and from binge-eating a few poutines and hot dogs) by calling your local warehouse first, then asking if the item numbers above are in stock or not. If you’re not in the market for an M1 Mac and need a basic computer, these might be just fine. Happy hunting.