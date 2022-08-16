Apple iTunes Deal: Game of Thrones, The Complete Series on Sale for $59.99 [Save 50%]

Apple is offering HBO’s Game of Thrones, The Complete Series, on sale for 50% off at $59.99 CAD.

This digital box set includes all 8 seasons of the epic show, which has 73 episodes in total ($0.82 per episode). But this collection also includes hours of extra content plus the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. The bonus footage includes 67 clips of behind-the-scenes footage on the making of the show.

iTunes currently sells some seasons of Game of Thrones for $59.99 CAD each, but this deal offers all 8 seasons for that single price.

Apple is selling this same complete digital box set in the U.S. for $99 USD, so Canada is actually getting a deal for once.

Amazon Canada currently sells Game of Thrones in Blu-ray and digital copy for $217 CAD.

A new 10-episode HBO series called House of the Dragon, which is the prequel series to Game Of Thrones, is set to premiere on August 21, 2022. You can stream that on Crave, along with the rest of the entire Game of Thrones seasons.

Click here to buy the entire Game of Thrones collection on iTunes while it’s still on sale.