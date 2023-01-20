Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco

The Apple TV 4K second-generation has reached clearance pricing on Costco.ca, now down to $149.97. Costco pricing that ends in .97 means it’s on clearance and won’t be restocked.
This Apple TV 4K launch in April 2021, bringing a new Siri Remote that was light years ahead of the frustrating original design. It came in 32GB and 64GB capacities, starting from $229 in Canada.
Powered by the A12 Bionic, this Apple TV 4K also supported HDR and Dolby Vision video.
Costco.ca has the 64GB Apple TV 4K (2nd gen) available for $149.97. That actually matches the price of refurbished units from Apple.ca that saw a price drop in December.
There’s a new Apple TV 4K (3rd gen) that debuted last year, priced at $179 for 64GB. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic and supports HDR10+, while the 128GB storage includes Ethernet and Matter smart home support.
But buying from Costco means you have a rock-solid return policy (90 days for electronics) if you change your mind, or if something goes wrong.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Jan. 18
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Check them out below… Bell New deals: Get 10GB of unlimited […]
Amazon Sale Discounts Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers and Fire Tablets, Up to 30% Off
Amazon Canada has a sale right now offering up to 30% off its Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and Fire Tablets, offering you a chance to upgrade your wireless network at home and also jump on a new tablet to kick off 2023. Check out what’s on sale below… Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers […]
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 on Sale for $51 Off Right Now, Save 16%
If you have a Costco warehouse nearby, Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale again. Costco.ca has AirPods Pro 2 listed at $277.99, but they are out of stock. However, local warehouses have them in stock for the same price of $277.99, which is $51.01 off Apple’s regular price of $329. As of late […]