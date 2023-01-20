Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco

The Apple TV 4K second-generation has reached clearance pricing on Costco.ca, now down to $149.97. Costco pricing that ends in .97 means it’s on clearance and won’t be restocked.

This Apple TV 4K launch in April 2021, bringing a new Siri Remote that was light years ahead of the frustrating original design. It came in 32GB and 64GB capacities, starting from $229 in Canada.

Powered by the A12 Bionic, this Apple TV 4K also supported HDR and Dolby Vision video.

Costco.ca has the 64GB Apple TV 4K (2nd gen) available for $149.97. That actually matches the price of refurbished units from Apple.ca that saw a price drop in December.

There’s a new Apple TV 4K (3rd gen) that debuted last year, priced at $179 for 64GB. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic and supports HDR10+, while the 128GB storage includes Ethernet and Matter smart home support.

But buying from Costco means you have a rock-solid return policy (90 days for electronics) if you change your mind, or if something goes wrong.