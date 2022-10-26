Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) on Clearance Ahead of the Newest Launch in November

Apple announced a new Apple TV 4K is coming in November last week, offering a processor upgrade, double the storage, a slightly smaller design, plus Thread networking support for the most expensive version to go with a price drop.

Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage now starts at $179, but if you’re looking to save $10 you can buy last year’s model at $159 right now on Amazon.ca, a 30% discount off its former MSRP of $229. The 64GB 2021 Apple TV 4K is available for $179 on Amazon.

Again, if you don’t absolutely need the newest Apple TV 4K, you can buy last year’s for a slight discount. But you may be better off spending $10 for the upgrades. Amazon.ca has the cheapest price on last year’s models versus other Apple retailers, so it’s always worth it to check online before buying in store.

Click here to shop for the 2021 Apple TV 4K on Amazon.ca.