Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) on Clearance Ahead of the Newest Launch in November

Apple announced a new Apple TV 4K is coming in November last week, offering a processor upgrade, double the storage, a slightly smaller design, plus Thread networking support for the most expensive version to go with a price drop.
Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage now starts at $179, but if you’re looking to save $10 you can buy last year’s model at $159 right now on Amazon.ca, a 30% discount off its former MSRP of $229. The 64GB 2021 Apple TV 4K is available for $179 on Amazon.
Again, if you don’t absolutely need the newest Apple TV 4K, you can buy last year’s for a slight discount. But you may be better off spending $10 for the upgrades. Amazon.ca has the cheapest price on last year’s models versus other Apple retailers, so it’s always worth it to check online before buying in store.
Click here to shop for the 2021 Apple TV 4K on Amazon.ca.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Apple Restocks Refurbished 12.9″ iPad Pro (2018) for $699 After Price Drop
If you’re looking for a trusty 2018 iPad Pro, you can find a variety of Wi-Fi models with various storage configurations restocked on Apple Canada’s website, with a price drop. For example, the 64GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi is available for $699 CAD. In 2020, this refurbished model was priced at $899 and then cut […]
Sonos Promo: 20% Off Home Theatre Sets Ahead of the Holidays
Sonos is about to launch a sale on its home theatre sets, offering a 20% off discount ahead of the holidays, with sales available on its website and retail partners such as Amazon.ca. The following home theatre sets will be cut by 20% off, according to Sonos–the discount prices are shown below in Canadian dollars: […]
Refurbished Apple Pencils Restocked in Canada, Save Up to $30
If you’re about to purchase a new iPad, Apple has restocked its refurbished Apple Pencils in its online store. The original Apple Pencil from 2015 is available for $109, saving you $20 off the retail price. The first-gen Apple Pencil works with the following iPads (Apple still needs to update the compatibility list on its […]