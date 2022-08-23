Apple Watch Series 3 Available for $129 (Open Box)

If you’re looking for the absolute lowest price for a used Apple Watch Series 3, check out the open box demos available online-only from The Source, as this smartwatch from 2017 is available for $129.96, for a 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case (GPS).

In comparison, a new Series 3 from Amazon is $240.

The Apple Watch Series 3 can be just fine as a fitness companion and for basic messages at this point, something to consider for the kids or someone who doesn’t need the latest tech.

The Series 3 is powered by a dual-core S3 chip, has Bluetooth 4.2 and a built-in altimeter, plus supports Siri.

You may be better off spending a bit more on an Apple Watch SE when a deal comes by, but if price is the main issue you might want to take a look at this one.

Click here to jump on this Apple Watch Series 3 open box demo from The Source.