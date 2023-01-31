Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular on Clearance for $295, Save 55%

If you’re looking for a decent deal on a cellular Apple Watch Series 6, check out this clearance offer right now that has slashed the wearable by 55% off.
Sport Chek has the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS+LTE 40mm available for $295.97, which is $364 off its MSRP of $659. Only Gold Aluminum with Pink Band is available as of writing, showing as available for in-store pick up, as Silver Aluminum with White Band is out of stock.
Apple Watch Series 6 has a blood oxygen sensor and also ECG, plus an Always-On Retina display, powered by the company’s S6 SIP, the same as the current Apple Watch Series 8.
Other Series 8 advantages include a slightly larger screen and thinner bezels, gyroscope with Crash Detection, plus a temperature sensor for tracking ovulation and support for fast charging.
Currently, an Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular with 41mm display size costs $659. If you can nab this 40mm Series 6 Cellular on clearance at $295, it’s a pretty good deal, as it’s cheaper than a current Apple Watch SE 40mm LTE that costs $399 and has more features.
[via RFD]
