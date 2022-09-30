Apple Watch Series 7 on Sale for $100 Off

With the launch of Apple Watch Series 8, deals on the previous Series 7 are now available.

Amazon Canada has cut the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 by $100 off for the smaller 41mm version, down to $429.99. This is for the Starlight aluminium case with Starlight Sport Band. The same price is also available for the Midnight aluminium case with Midnight Sport Band.

Apple Watch Series 7 can measure your blood oxygen levels, plus let you take an ECG. Apple says the display is “crack-resistant”, while the watch is also IP6X dust-resistance certified, plus swimproof with WR50 water resistance.

What’s new in Apple Watch Series 8? You get some minor upgrades such as a skin temperature sensor and crash detection, while the design remains the same, including battery life. You’re better off buying a Series 7 if you want to save some money.

Click here to buy Apple Watch Series 7 while it’s on sale on Amazon.ca.