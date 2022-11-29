Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones on Sale for $117 Off

Amazon Canada has dropped the price of Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, down to $662, saving you $117 off the regular price of $779.
The sale price only applies to the Green colour. Last night, we alerted you about a $100 price drop but as of this morning, it’s now a bit cheaper at $662, shipped and sold by Amazon.ca.
If you were hunting for AirPods Max as a gift for the holidays, this is the best price for now. AirPods Max come with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, to go with Spatial Audio. They are excellent for watching media at night on your Apple TV 4K without disturbing the rest of your household.
We’ve seen AirPods Max drop further in price before down to $599 during last year’s Cyber Monday sale, which we might see again around Boxing Day. But for now, this is the best price for AirPods Max if you were searching for a deal today (and you love green). We’ll be keeping our eyes on pricing for you.
Click here to check out AirPods Max on Amazon.ca while they are still on sale.
