Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones on Sale for $150 Off

Amazon Canada has launched a sale on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, slashing them by $150 off down to $629 for all five colours.

AirPods Max are normally $779 each, so at $629 you’re saving 19% off. These headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, along with Spatial Audio support. They sound great when paired to your Apple TV 4K and for watching content with Spatial Audio support.

Green, Silver, Pink, Sky Blue and Space Gray are all on sale for $629, with discounts happening this morning. We’ve seen a bigger discount of $599 for AirPods Max in the past, so this sale isn’t an all-time low. But if you’ve been waiting for a sale…

Other Apple retailers don’t have AirPods Max on sale, so maybe Amazon knows something we don’t, heading into next week’s iPhone 14 event (new AirPods Pro 2 are said to be announced; maybe an update to AirPods Max might be a ‘one more thing’?).

Click here to buy AirPods Max on Amazon.ca while they are still on sale.