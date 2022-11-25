Apple’s Black Friday Deals 2022 in Canada Now Live

31 mins ago

Apple Black Friday Event

Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022 are now live in Canada, offering a variety of gift cards on eligible purchases.

Again, Apple is offering up a free gift card with select purchases like last year. Check out what’s available below:

Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $105 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $350 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:

“Offer valid on qualifying purchases of eligible Apple products from November 25, 2022 to November 28, 2022 at a qualifying location. Offer subject to availability. Qualifying purchases can receive a discount equal to the value of the eligible Apple Gift Card off the price of the eligible product and will be charged for all items at checkout, including the Apple Gift Card,” explains Apple.

Click here to shop Apple.ca while the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still available.

Click here to see our Black Friday deals roundups in Canada.

