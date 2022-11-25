Apple’s Black Friday Deals 2022 in Canada Now Live
Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022 are now live in Canada, offering a variety of gift cards on eligible purchases.
Again, Apple is offering up a free gift card with select purchases like last year. Check out what’s available below:
Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:
Get up to a $105 Apple Gift Card when you buy:
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation) -$70 gift card
- AirPods (2nd generation) – $35 gift card
- AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case – $35 gift card
- AirPods Max ($105 gift card)
Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:
Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:
Get up to a $350 Apple Gift Card when you buy:
- MacBook Air 13.3″ ($210 gift card)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ ($210 gift card)
- MacBook Pro 14″ M1 or 16″ ($350 gift card)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ ($280 gift card)
- Mac mini ($140 gift card)
- iMac 24″ ($210 gift card)
Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air ($70)
- iPad Magic Keyboard 11″ – $70 gift card
- Smart Keyboard Folio 11″ – $35 gift card
- Smart Keyboard Folio 12.9″ – $35 gift card
- Apple Pencil (2nd generation) – $35 gift card
- MagSafe Duo – $35 gift card
Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy:
- Studio3 Wireless
- Solo3 Wireless
- Powerbeats Pro
- Beats Fit Pro
- Beats Studio Buds
- Beats Flex – $35 gift card
“Offer valid on qualifying purchases of eligible Apple products from November 25, 2022 to November 28, 2022 at a qualifying location. Offer subject to availability. Qualifying purchases can receive a discount equal to the value of the eligible Apple Gift Card off the price of the eligible product and will be charged for all items at checkout, including the Apple Gift Card,” explains Apple.
