Apple’s Latest 2022 iPad Just Went on Sale for the First Time

Apple debuted an all-new 10.9-inch iPad back in October, showcasing a refreshed design that falls in line with the rest of its tablet lineup, while also increasing the starting price to $599, as part of hikes across the entire lineup.

The 64GB iPad Wi-Fi (2022) has just dropped in price for the first time this morning as far as we can tell, as Amazon.ca has slashed the Silver model by $20 off, down to $579.98. All other colours remain at $599 as of writing.

Highlights of the 2022 iPad include the all-new design, Touch ID in the power button, USB-C, updated rear camera, FaceTime camera now on the landscaped edge, Wi-Fi 6, plus a Liquid Retina display with True Tone, to go with stereo speakers and dual mics.

Click here to buy the 2022 iPad while it’s still on sale for $579. The 2021 iPad is also on sale for $379.