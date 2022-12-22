Apple’s Latest 2022 iPad Just Went on Sale for the First Time

Apple debuted an all-new 10.9-inch iPad back in October, showcasing a refreshed design that falls in line with the rest of its tablet lineup, while also increasing the starting price to $599, as part of hikes across the entire lineup.
The 64GB iPad Wi-Fi (2022) has just dropped in price for the first time this morning as far as we can tell, as Amazon.ca has slashed the Silver model by $20 off, down to $579.98. All other colours remain at $599 as of writing.
Highlights of the 2022 iPad include the all-new design, Touch ID in the power button, USB-C, updated rear camera, FaceTime camera now on the landscaped edge, Wi-Fi 6, plus a Liquid Retina display with True Tone, to go with stereo speakers and dual mics.
Click here to buy the 2022 iPad while it’s still on sale for $579. The 2021 iPad is also on sale for $379.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Boxing Week Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Dec. 21
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Save on : […]
Top Gun: Maverick: Buy for $9.99 in iTunes, $10.99 in Google Play
If you’re looking to purchase your own copy of Top Gun: Maverick, it’s on sale for $9.99 CAD (was $24.99) in iTunes right now and $10.99 CAD (was $19.99) in Google Play. The sequel to the classic Tom Cruise film Top Gun from 1986 will hit streaming on Paramount+ on December 22, 2022. But you […]
Dyson Boxing Day Sale 2022 Canada: Here are the Deals
Dyson Canada has revealed their Boxing Day deals for 2022, which offers up to $200 in savings. According to the company, the following deals are available for Boxing Week right now: $200 off V15, Dyson’s most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum $100 off V12, Dyson’s most powerful, lightweight cordless vacuum $50 off the Corrale hair straightener, […]