Apple’s Newest Beats Fit Pro Colours Now on Sale for the First Time

Exactly two weeks ago today, Apple announced new spring colours for its Beats Fit Pro wireless noise cancelling earbuds, and now we’re seeing them on sale for the first time.

Amazon.ca today slashed the price of Beats Fit Pro in Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow by 12% off, saving you $30, at $219.99. All three colours are on sale as of writing and in stock with Prime shipping speeds.

Apple launched Beats Fit Pro back in November 2021, which features Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes, plus Spatial Audio support. They have universal secure-fit wingtips and work with iOS and Android. They are also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant and powered by Apple’s H1 chip found in AirPods 2.

These new Beats Fit Pro colours hit Amazon.ca a few days after Apple launched them, so it’s a great time to use any Amazon gift cards to buy your Apple gear.

Click here to buy Beats Fit Pro on Amazon while they are still on sale.