Best AirPods 2 Deal Saves You $60 Off Apple’s Regular Price

Apple currently sells its second-generation AirPods for $179 (Amazon.ca has them for $168), which are about 3.5 years old. These aging AirPods were replaced by AirPods 3 last fall, and now ahead of Black Friday we are seeing some significant savings.

No Frills has an upcoming sale beginning on Thursday, November 10 to Wednesday, November 16 that offers AirPods 2 for $119, saving you $60 off the regular price. This pricing is for PC Optimum members, while non-members pay $129.

AirPods 2 offer up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge and include a Lighting Charging Case. The earphones are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, offering always-on “Hey Siri” support for voice requests.

For AirPods 3, you’ll have to pay $110 more to get Spatial Audio, sweat and water resistance for both the earphones and charging case, plus 6 hours of listening time.

Last year, we saw AirPods 2 drop down to a bargin price of $60 from Fido, but only if customers took them on via financing.

Now it’s unclear how many AirPods 2 units will be in stock at No Frills (the deal will be available nationwide), but this sale appears to be a popular one shared on RFD. Happy deal hunting.