Best Black Friday Deals in Canada 2022: Early Sales Now Live

While most Black Friday deal-hunters are waiting until November 25, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving, some of the best Black Friday 2022 deals have already gone live in Canada.

In the past, Black Friday was considered to mark the official start of the holiday shopping season. But over the years, Black Friday deals have become available prior to the actual event.

Some of the biggest retailers, including Amazon.ca, already have Black Friday deals live, and you can expect to see even more deals on the most coveted items over the coming two weeks or so.

But if you’re planning to start early (don’t let FOMO kick on), here are some of the best early Black Friday 2022 deals in Canada:

Nomad Black Friday 2022 : Save 25% Off

Accessory maker Nomad has just launched its Black Friday deals for 2022 via “The Everything Sale”, offering a massive 25% site-wide discount on all items.

Apple iPad Black Friday Deal: Save $70 Off at $379

The entry iPad 9 Wi-Fi in both 64GB and 256GB storage capacities are on sale right now on Amazon.ca, saving you $70 and $95 respectively.

Microsoft Xbox Black Friday Deals 2022

Microsoft has kicked off its Black Friday deals for the Xbox brand. Via the Microsoft Store, an Xbox Series S is now discounted down to $299.99 from $379.99.

Sony PlayStation Black Friday 2022 Deals

Sony is offering huge savings across PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Store, PS5 DualSense wireless controllers, merchandise, and more.

Best Buy Canada Black Friday 2022 Deals

Best Buy Canada has also launched its Black Friday sale early as of today, offering savings on a variety of products.

Don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday deals page, as it will be constantly refreshing with new deals leading up to November 25.