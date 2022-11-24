Best Black Friday VPN Deal 2022: Save Up to 63% Off NordVPN

If you’re looking for one of the best VPN Black Friday deals for 2022, NordVPN has just launched their annual sale offering up to 63% off.

NordVPN has up to 63% off their 2-year plan plus an extra three months free for the premium Complete plan with NordPass password manager and NordLocker file encryption tool.

The most popular plan is the Standard which works out to $3.69 USD per month (about $4.92 CAD/month) with 3 months free, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Normally, this costs $11.99 USD ($16 CAD) per month.

There are also discounts on the 1-year plan at $4.69 USD per month with 3 months free.

A VPN is crucial if you want to protect and securely encrypt your online activities when using free public Wi-Fi, or want to unlock streaming services limited to other countries while in Canada. Netflix USA? BBC? Yes, you can watch it all with a VPN.

NordVPN offers one account that you can use across 6 devices, offering access to over 5,200 servers in 59 countries with the fastest download speeds and unlimited bandwidth.

You can use NordVPN on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Android TV, Firestick, Xbox, PlayStation, Oculus Quest, Raspberry Pi, Chromebook, Chromecast, Kindle and even install it on your compatible VPN router.

NordVPN is an affiliate partner of iPhone in Canada and allows readers to help support the site, allowing us to keep delivering you daily news and deals.