Best Buy Canada Boxing Day Deals 2022: Here are the Top Savings

Best Buy Canada announced on Friday for Boxing Day 2022, it has secured “more inventory than in previous seasons.”
The company’s online Boxing Day sale starts on December 24 at 3pm PT/6pm ET. Below are some of the top Best Buy Boxing Day deals in Canada:
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU690TFXZC) (only $649.99!)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC – Dark (save $90)
- HP Gaming PC – Mica Silver (Intel Core i5-12400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11) (save $500)
- Acer 23.8″ FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Monitor (KA242Y ABI) (save $30)
- WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) (save $170)
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Curling Iron – Nickel/Copper (save $50)
- Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum (save $200)
- Nautilus T618 Folding Treadmill (save $1,000)
- Mario Party Superstars (Switch) (save $25)
Other items on sale right now include:
- Save $300 off iPad Pro 12.9” 256GB Wi-Fi
- Apple Pencil 2 for $139 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker – $20 (save $19)
- Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $129 (save $120)
Best Buy says its Boxing Day store hours are as follows:
- Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario: 8:00am – 9:00pm
- Quebec: 1:00pm – 9:00pm
- New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island: Closed
