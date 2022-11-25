Best Costco Canada Black Friday Deals 2022: Apple, TVs, Cellphones and More

Costco Canada notified members today of their Black Friday savings available both online and in-store, offering a variety of deals on tech and more.
Check out some of the savings available from Costco.ca below…
Apple
- Save on Select Macbook Air M1 – $150 OFF
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen) – $297
- AirPods 2 – $149
- Apple Watch SE – $259.97
- Apple Watch Series 7 – from $349.97
Televisions
- Sony A80K OLED TVs on sale from $1,598
- Samsung QLED and smart TVs on sale from $748
- Hisense TVs on sale from $157
Cellphones
- Smartphone activations: get up to $300 Costco gift cards
Security
- Eufy Motion Sensor Floodlight with Camera – $50 OFF
- Eufy by Anker Smartlock + eufycam 2 Cam Kit Bundle – $130 OFF
- Defender Sentinel 4K Ultra HD POE Wired NVR Security System with 4 Cameras – $90 OFF
Wearables, Tablets, Laptops and More
- Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Bundle Smart Watch – LIMITED TIME OFFER
- Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 Activity Tracker with Adjustable Buckle Band on sale
- Fitbit Luxe – $70 OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 in. Bundle, 32GB Grey – LIMITED TIME OFFER
- Casio Ultra Compact 88 Note Digital Piano with Bench, Black – $499.99 delivered after $100 OFF
- Paramount Venturi Spiral Flame Propane Patio Heater – $399.99 delivered after $100 OFF
- Save on Select Gaming Computers – Up to $400 OFF
- Save on Select Chromebooks
- Save on Select Dell Computers
- Up to $30 off Anker products
Household
- Vitamix Explorian E320 + Personal Cup Adapter – $349.99 delivered after $150 OFF
- LG Microwaves on sale
- Panasonic 1.3 cu ft 1200 Watt Inverter White Microwave – $189.99 delivered
- Galanz 1.3 cu.ft. Microwave Oven with Inverter and Sensor – $159.99 delivered
- Sur La Table 13qt Multifunctional Air Fryer – $109.99 delivered after $60 OFF
You can see all the top deals from Costco.ca for Black Friday here.
