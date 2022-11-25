Best Costco Canada Black Friday Deals 2022: Apple, TVs, Cellphones and More

Costco Canada notified members today of their Black Friday savings available both online and in-store, offering a variety of deals on tech and more.

Check out some of the savings available from Costco.ca below…

Apple

Save on Select Macbook Air M1 – $150 OFF

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) – $297

AirPods 2 – $149

Apple Watch SE – $259.97

Apple Watch Series 7 – from $349.97

Televisions

Sony A80K OLED TVs on sale from $1,598

Samsung QLED and smart TVs on sale from $748

Hisense TVs on sale from $157

Cellphones

Smartphone activations: get up to $300 Costco gift cards

Security

Eufy Motion Sensor Floodlight with Camera – $50 OFF

Eufy by Anker Smartlock + eufycam 2 Cam Kit Bundle – $130 OFF

Defender Sentinel 4K Ultra HD POE Wired NVR Security System with 4 Cameras – $90 OFF

Wearables, Tablets, Laptops and More

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Bundle Smart Watch – LIMITED TIME OFFER

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 Activity Tracker with Adjustable Buckle Band on sale

Fitbit Luxe – $70 OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 in. Bundle, 32GB Grey – LIMITED TIME OFFER

Casio Ultra Compact 88 Note Digital Piano with Bench, Black – $499.99 delivered after $100 OFF

Paramount Venturi Spiral Flame Propane Patio Heater – $399.99 delivered after $100 OFF

Save on Select Gaming Computers – Up to $400 OFF

Save on Select Chromebooks

Save on Select Dell Computers

Up to $30 off Anker products

Household

Vitamix Explorian E320 + Personal Cup Adapter – $349.99 delivered after $150 OFF

LG Microwaves on sale

Panasonic 1.3 cu ft 1200 Watt Inverter White Microwave – $189.99 delivered

Galanz 1.3 cu.ft. Microwave Oven with Inverter and Sensor – $159.99 delivered

Sur La Table 13qt Multifunctional Air Fryer – $109.99 delivered after $60 OFF

You can see all the top deals from Costco.ca for Black Friday here.