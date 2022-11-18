Black Friday Costco Canada 2022 Deals: Up to $350 Gift Cards on Cellphones

Costco Email Blast – Get up to $300 in Gift Cards

Costco.ca has launched its Black Friday 2022 deals for those seeking a new smartphone, with up to $350 in Costco Shop Cards up for grabs on eligible purchases.

While an email blast says you can get up to $300 in gift cards, the most you can get is actually $350 according to its website for the Galaxy S22.

According to Costco Canada, these Black Friday smartphone offers start November 17 through November 28, 2022.

Check out what you can get back in Costco gift cards below…

iPhone 14 128GB – $150 gift card

iPhone 13 128GB (Rogers) – $300 gift card

iPhone 12 64GB (Fido) – $250 gift card (email blast promotion)

iPhone 12 64GB – $300 gift card

iPhone 11 64GB – $200 gift card

Samsung Galaxy S22 – $350 gift card

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Bell) – $300 gift card

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB – $300 gift card

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB – $300 gift card

Google Pixel 7 Pro – up to $200 in gift cards

Google Pixel 6a – $250 gift card

Of course, the Costco website doesn’t go into exact details on what you need to pay for some of these promotions, as you’ll need to visit the wireless kiosk at your local Costco warehouse. It’s likely you will need to sign a 2-year term and pay for the phone through financing or device return options (similar to leasing).

All smartphone activations at Costco include a free set of wireless earbuds (worth $59.99) and a car charger (worth $30-$60).

