Boxing Week Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Dec. 21

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Top Gun: Maverick: Buy for $9.99 in iTunes, $10.99 in Google Play If you’re looking to purchase your own copy of Top Gun: Maverick, it’s on sale for $9.99 CAD (was $24.99) in iTunes right now and $10.99 CAD (was $19.99) in Google Play. The sequel to the classic Tom Cruise film Top Gun from 1986 will hit streaming on Paramount+ on December 22, 2022. But you […]

Dyson Boxing Day Sale 2022 Canada: Here are the Deals Dyson Canada has revealed their Boxing Day deals for 2022, which offers up to $200 in savings. According to the company, the following deals are available for Boxing Week right now: $200 off V15, Dyson’s most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum $100 off V12, Dyson’s most powerful, lightweight cordless vacuum $50 off the Corrale hair straightener, […]