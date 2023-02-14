Buy Parallels Desktop 18, Get 14 Apps Free Worth $1,116 Including PDF Expert

Parallels has launched its annual sale offering a huge bunch of app freebies with the purchase of Desktop 18.

When you buy or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 18, you’ll get 14 apps free, worth $1,116 CAD, as part of its premium Mac app bundle.

The following Mac apps will be available free (USD value below) when you buy Parallels Desktop 18:

Parallels Desktop 18 offers Mac users to easily run Windows side-by-side, without restarting. The integration allows for easy drag and drop of files and folders, copy and paste images, and more. If you have a Mac and need to work with Windows, Parallels Desktop 18 is an essential app to own.

