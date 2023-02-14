Buy Parallels Desktop 18, Get 14 Apps Free Worth $1,116 Including PDF Expert
Parallels has launched its annual sale offering a huge bunch of app freebies with the purchase of Desktop 18.
When you buy or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 18, you’ll get 14 apps free, worth $1,116 CAD, as part of its premium Mac app bundle.
The following Mac apps will be available free (USD value below) when you buy Parallels Desktop 18:
- Snagit 2023 – $62.99 – Capture. Create. Connect. All with powerful screen capture software
- Fantastical – $19.00 – The award-winning calendar & tasks app you won’t be able to live without
- PDF Expert – $79.99 – The go-to PDF editor for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users
- MindManager Essentials – $99.00 – Build flowcharts, concept maps, timelines & diagrams to visualize your data
- Painter – $199.00 – Explore your unbridled creativity with professional digital art software
- TextExpander – $39.96 – Stop wasting time on repetitive work with TextExpander
- Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 – $84.99 – Advanced solution for your Mac Protection, Security & Performance
- WinZip for MacPro – $54.95 – The World’s #1 Compression and File Sharing Software Suite
- Hype 4.1 Professional – $99.99 – Create stunning animations and interactive content for the web
- Parallels Toolbox – $24.99 – Enjoy 40+ powerful productivity apps
- Cardhop – $19.00 – Organizing your contacts has never been this easy
- AdRemover – $39.99 – Block all online ads, instantly
- Fantastical Scheduling – $19.00 – Organizing calls and meetings is now easy
- Parallels Access – $19.99 – Remote access of Mac & Windows apps from your mobile devices
Parallels Desktop 18 offers Mac users to easily run Windows side-by-side, without restarting. The integration allows for easy drag and drop of files and folders, copy and paste images, and more. If you have a Mac and need to work with Windows, Parallels Desktop 18 is an essential app to own.
