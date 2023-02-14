Buy Parallels Desktop 18, Get 14 Apps Free Worth $1,116 Including PDF Expert

Parallels has launched its annual sale offering a huge bunch of app freebies with the purchase of Desktop 18.

When you buy or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 18, you’ll get 14 apps free, worth $1,116 CAD, as part of its premium Mac app bundle.

The following Mac apps will be available free (USD value below) when you buy Parallels Desktop 18:

Parallels Desktop 18 offers Mac users to easily run Windows side-by-side, without restarting. The integration allows for easy drag and drop of files and folders, copy and paste images, and more. If you have a Mac and need to work with Windows, Parallels Desktop 18 is an essential app to own.

Click here to jump on the Parallels Desktop 18 premium Mac app bundle, before it ends.

Disclosure: Parallels is an affiliate partner and allows readers to help support the site, so we can keep bringing you fresh news and deals

