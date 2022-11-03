Chromecast with Google TV on Sale for $29, Save Up to $15

If you’ve been waiting for a Chromecast with Google TV sale, it’s available for up to 25% off right now on Amazon.ca.
Here’s what’s available:
Chromecast with Google TV includes a remote powered by Google Assistant, allowing you to find shows using your voice and also search by mood, genre or actor. You can also play music and get answers from Google as well.
The streaming media stick powered by Android includes access to the latest apps such as Netflix, Prime, Apple TV+, YouTube and more. You’ll be able to ‘cast’ to the stick from your Android and Google devices.
Click here to jump on the Chromecast with Google TV sale while it’s still available. Other retailers also have this sale but Amazon will ship much faster.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 2
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Get an […]
Early Staples Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Live: AirPods on Sale and More
Early Black Friday deals are now live on Staples.ca, now earlier than ever. The retailer says “get a head start on saving—prices at their lowest,” with some sales starting today, November 2. More sales are expected as we reach Black Friday which will be on November 25, 2022. Here are some highlighted Black Friday deals […]
Amazon Canada ‘Early Black Friday’ 2022 Deals Now Live
Get ready for an early onslaught of Black Friday deals for 2022, ahead of the ‘shopping day’ set for November 25, 2022. Amazon Canada has naturally launched ‘early Black Friday deals’ for 2022 today, offering savings on a variety of products and shopping categories. Check out some of the highlights below… Amazon Devices on Sale […]