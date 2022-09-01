Cineplex Offering $3 Movie Tickets on September 3

Cineplex is launching a $3 movie ticket sale on Saturday, September 3, 2022, to celebrate National Cinema Day.
The company emailed customers to say, “it doesn’t get much better than this,” adding, “come celebrate National Cinema Day at Cineplex with $3.00(+tax) movie tickets for any experience including UltraAVX, VIP, IMAX, 3D, D-BOX, ScreenX, 4DX and Clubhouse!”.
Seats can be reserved now online or via the Cineplex app for Saturday movies and early showtimes are mostly sold out in our area. Movie tickets purchase still will be eligible to earn SCENE+ points, according to the fine print.
This is a cheap way to watch Top Gun: Maverick for $3 in theatres. You can offset your movie ticket savings by purchasing a $15 small bag of popcorn (splurge on real butter).
Other articles in the category: Deals
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from August 31
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Motorola Moto […]
Sonos Back to School Deal: Save 15% Off Roam SL Portable Speaker
Sonos has launched a back-to-school sale on its Roam SL portable speaker, offering 15% off. The Roam SL has all the same features as the regular Roam, such as AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, 10 hours of battery life, IP67 water and dust resistance, in a compact speaker. But the SL lacks a mic, meaning if you...
Get Up to 3-Month Free of Apple Fitness+, Music, TV+ Arcade and News+ from RBC
RBC Offers is the bank’s rewards program for personal and business customers with eligible debit and credit cards, to get cash savings or bonus RBC Rewards points. Right now, RBC Offers is giving away up to 3 free month trials of various Apple services, including: Apple Music Apple Fitness+ Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple News+...