CleanMyMac X On Sale for 30% Off, Last Chance for Holiday Discount

MacPaw’s CleanMyMac X has been discounted for the holidays and the sale is coming to an end on December 28, 2022.

Winner of the Red Dot Design Award, CleanMyMac X is the ultimate cleaner for your Mac. The app scans every inch of your system and removes gigabytes of junk, large hidden files, old archives, unused apps, and malware.

With Smart Scan, the app suggests the right cleaning tasks for your Mac. It detects junk that is 100% safe to delete so you never put personal files at risk. Here are some highlights:

Clean up your Mac from cache files, old logs, and broken downloads, unused language files, and other useless data.

Clear out Photos and iTunes junk without losing a single picture or song. All it takes is a click.

You can also CleanMyMac X to find space-hoggers on your Mac. Just run a scan to see all possibly forgotten files and decide what’s worth keeping:

Easily identify and review files you didn’t open for months, such as old movies, TV shows, and music.

Locate archives and other files that take up gigabytes of space and then clean them up in a click.

The 30% discount for CleanMyMac X is valid till December 28 only and cannot be used to prolong an active subscription.

A one-year subscription plan for 1 Mac starts from $38.51 CAD, down from $55.02. The one-time purchase option is also discounted too down to $77 CAD (normally $123.87 CAD).

Click here to buy CleanMyMax X while it’s still on sale.

Disclosure: MacPaw is an affiliate partner of iPhone in Canada and allows readers to help support the site and independent media.