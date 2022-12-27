CleanMyMac X On Sale for 30% Off, Last Chance for Holiday Discount

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

MacPaw’s CleanMyMac X has been discounted for the holidays and the sale is coming to an end on December 28, 2022.

Macpaw cleanmymac

Winner of the Red Dot Design Award, CleanMyMac X is the ultimate cleaner for your Mac. The app scans every inch of your system and removes gigabytes of junk, large hidden files, old archives, unused apps, and malware.

With Smart Scan, the app suggests the right cleaning tasks for your Mac. It detects junk that is 100% safe to delete so you never put personal files at risk. Here are some highlights:

  • Clean up your Mac from cache files, old logs, and broken downloads, unused language files, and other useless data.
  • Clear out Photos and iTunes junk without losing a single picture or song. All it takes is a click.

CMM

You can also CleanMyMac X to find space-hoggers on your Mac. Just run a scan to see all possibly forgotten files and decide what’s worth keeping:

  • Easily identify and review files you didn’t open for months, such as old movies, TV shows, and music.
  • Locate archives and other files that take up gigabytes of space and then clean them up in a click.

The 30% discount for CleanMyMac X is valid till December 28 only and cannot be used to prolong an active subscription.

A one-year subscription plan for 1 Mac starts from $38.51 CAD, down from $55.02. The one-time purchase option is also discounted too down to $77 CAD (normally $123.87 CAD).

Click here to buy CleanMyMax X while it’s still on sale.

Disclosure: MacPaw is an affiliate partner of iPhone in Canada and allows readers to help support the site and independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Logitech Canada Sale: Apple HomeKit Cameras and Doorbells Discounted

Logitech's smart home product lineup includes some of the best home security essentials, including cameras for inside and outside your home, and video doorbells that are compatible with Apple HomeKit. Logitech Canada is currently holding an after-Christmas sale on select home security products, including their Apple HomeKit-enabled Circle View video doorbell and the HomeKit-enabled Circle View security camera. Give...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

London Drugs Boxing Day Sale 2022 Now Live

Western Canadian retailer London Drugs has kicked off its Boxing Day sale for 2022, offering savings on a variety of electronics, household items and more. Some highlights include the following: Save $150 off Apple’s M2 MacBook Air – $1,349 iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus (Telus) – get a $200 London Drugs gift card iPhone […]
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Staples Boxing Day Deals 2022 in Canada Now Live

Staples Canada has kicked off their Boxing Day deals for 2022, offering a variety of savings on products including those from Apple. Check out a glimpse of some deals below, that just went live today and are on until January 1, 2023, on Staples.ca: Save $70 on the Apple 9th Gen iPad 64 GB (Was […]
IIC Deals
2 days ago