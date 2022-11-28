Costco Canada Cyber Monday 2022 Deals Now Available

Costco.ca has launched its Cyber Monday savings event, offering deals on a variety of products such as televisions and more.

Check out some of the deals it shared in an email with customers below as part of this Cyber Monday online sale:

  • M1 Apple MacBook Air – $1,139 ($150 off)
  • Sony X90K Series TVs on sale
  • Hisense TVs on sale including the 75” U78H Series for $1,497.99
  • Samsung TVs on sale including The Frame series
  • LG OLED C2 TVs on sale
  • Philips Set of 8 50CT Battery-Operated Color Changing Micro Lights – $19.99 delivered after $10 OFF
  • Sylvania Jumbo Globe LED Christmas Lights – $23.99 delivered after $10 OFF
  • Fisher Price Thomas & Friends Crystal Caves & Train Set – $79.99 delivered after $20 OFF
  • Magformers 120 piece Super Deluxe Creative Magnetic Building Set – $99.99 delivered after $40 OFF
  • Save on Select Moustache Ink – 20% OFF
  • Save on Select Pantum Printers – Up to $30 OFF
  • Limited time offers on select Chromebooks
  • Xbox Series S 512 GB Console – Holiday Edition with Electric Volt Controller Bundle – $15 OFF
  • Xbox Wireless Controller – $15 OFF
  • Aura Griffin Digital Frame – $40 OFF
  • eufy by Anker Smartlock + eufycam 2 Cam Kit Bundle – $130 OFF
  • Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells and Stand with Media Rack – Includes 1-Year JRNY Subscription ($199 Value) – $110 OFF

