Costco Canada Cyber Monday 2022 Deals Now Available

Costco.ca has launched its Cyber Monday savings event, offering deals on a variety of products such as televisions and more.
Check out some of the deals it shared in an email with customers below as part of this Cyber Monday online sale:
- M1 Apple MacBook Air – $1,139 ($150 off)
- Sony X90K Series TVs on sale
- Hisense TVs on sale including the 75” U78H Series for $1,497.99
- Samsung TVs on sale including The Frame series
- LG OLED C2 TVs on sale
- Philips Set of 8 50CT Battery-Operated Color Changing Micro Lights – $19.99 delivered after $10 OFF
- Sylvania Jumbo Globe LED Christmas Lights – $23.99 delivered after $10 OFF
- Fisher Price Thomas & Friends Crystal Caves & Train Set – $79.99 delivered after $20 OFF
- Magformers 120 piece Super Deluxe Creative Magnetic Building Set – $99.99 delivered after $40 OFF
- Save on Select Moustache Ink – 20% OFF
- Save on Select Pantum Printers – Up to $30 OFF
- Limited time offers on select Chromebooks
- Xbox Series S 512 GB Console – Holiday Edition with Electric Volt Controller Bundle – $15 OFF
- Xbox Wireless Controller – $15 OFF
- Aura Griffin Digital Frame – $40 OFF
- eufy by Anker Smartlock + eufycam 2 Cam Kit Bundle – $130 OFF
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells and Stand with Media Rack – Includes 1-Year JRNY Subscription ($199 Value) – $110 OFF
