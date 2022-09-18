Deals: AirPods Max on Sale for $150 Off Right Now

Another sale on Apple’s AirPods Max wireless headphones has arrived. Amazon Canada has slashed AirPods Max in the colour Pink down to $628.98, saving you $150 off, or 19% off the regular price of $779 from Apple.ca.

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for AirPods Max, but it’s close. Previously we’ve seen the headphones drop down to $599.

AirPods Max offer Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, plus Spatial Audio support. They are excellent headphones to wear while watching media on your Apple TV 4K, offering theatre-like sound thanks to Spatial Audio.

These headphones are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, found in its AirPods 2 and AirPods 3. AirPods Pro 2 which is set to launch this week, includes an upgraded H2 chip, so naturally, we may see an upgrade for AirPods Max soon.

Click here to buy AirPods Max while they are still on sale on Amazon.ca. We noticed Walmart has the same price for Pink only as well.