Google Sale Offers Up to $200 Off Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

31 mins ago

Google has slashed the price on its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in Canada, offering up to $200 in savings. The price cuts come ahead of the company’s rumoured Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones this fall. Google previewed the Pixel 7 lineup back in May, getting ahead of leaks.

Check out the pricing below:

Only 128GB versions of the Pixel 6 Pro are in stock at the moment, but both 128GB and 256GB are available for the Pixel 6, in ‘Stormy Black’ and ‘Sorta Seafoam’.

Also, the new Pixel 6a can be found unlocked and outright, on sale from Best Buy for $549.99, saving you $50 off. If you’re willing to sign a contract on financing, the Pixel 6a can be acquired for $240 from Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus.

Google’s Pixel 6 lineup uses the company’s in-house Tensor chip, plus has “the most advanced smartphone camera,” according to the company. For anyone that wants first dibs on Pixel updates, Google’s smartphones are the favourite choice, especially if you’re deeply committed to the company’s apps and ecosystem.

