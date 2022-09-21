Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Sept. 21

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Deal: Save 31% Off Today Only If you’re looking for a tablet for the kiddos, Amazon has slashed the price on its Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, down to $124.99, saving you $55 or 31% off, matching an all-time low on the site. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet runs a version of Android and has an 8-inch HD display, plus […]

Deals: AirPods Max on Sale for $150 Off Right Now Another sale on Apple’s AirPods Max wireless headphones has arrived. Amazon Canada has slashed AirPods Max in the colour Pink down to $628.98, saving you $150 off, or 19% off the regular price of $779 from Apple.ca. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for AirPods Max, but it’s close. Previously we’ve seen the headphones […]