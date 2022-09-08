iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple’s ‘aging’ iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, check your local Costco warehouse, as last year’s Pro smartphones have hit clearance pricing (a price ending in $0.97).

According to RFD user ‘Th3MaTr1x001’, their local Costco warehouse in Saint-Bruno, Quebec, is selling last year’s iPhone 13 Pro models with the following discounts:

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB – $1199.97 (save $200 vs last year’s Apple.ca price)

– $1199.97 (save $200 vs last year’s Apple.ca price) iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB – $1299.97 (save $250 vs last year’s Apple.ca price)

Last year, Apple had the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB priced at $1,399 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB at $1,549.

Currently, Costco.ca has yet to reflect the warehouse clearance pricing, as the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB is at $1,379 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB is at $1,529.

So if you are able to find these Pro models at your local Costco warehouse, you can definitely save somewhat, if you don’t care for the latest and great iPhone 14 Pro.

Our local warehouse in B.C. did not have the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max in stock, according to an employee we spoke with. They only have the iPhone 13 128GB for $989.99, which is only $10 cheaper than Apple’s latest price cut for the phone. Expect the iPhone 13 price to drop further in the coming weeks.

Your best bet is to call your local Costco warehouse and press ‘1’ to speak with the administration department, to ask if any iPhone 13 Pro models are available. They can usually tell you if it’s in stock and also nearby locations that also have stock.