iRobot Canada Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available

iRobot Canada’s Black Friday deals for 2022 went live early this morning, offering up to $200 off select robot vacuums. One of the biggest deals is the H1 Handheld Vacuum, slashed by 50% off.

Here’s what’s on sale right now, as of Thursday, November 24, 2022:

According to iRobot, their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale goes until December 1, 2022.

Click here to shop all the iRobot Black Friday deals in Canada right now.