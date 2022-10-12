Last-Minute Prime Early Access Deals: 23% Off AirPods Max and More [LIST]
We’ve reached the second day of Amazon’s ‘Prime Early Access’ sale, which it says is offering savings ahead of the holidays. This is the second Prime Day sale of the year for its Prime subscribers. Basically, you’re doing your household holiday shopping now from the convenience of shopping online with Amazon.
There are more sales today including Apple’s AirPods Max headphones being slashed by 23%, down to $599.99, saving you $279, only in colours Sky Blue and Silver.
Check out the list of last-minute trending deals below, which end at midnight tonight…
Tech Deals
- Apple AirPods Max Headphones – save 23% off
- Up to 31% off Drives and Memory from Samsung, SanDisk and more
- Up to 33% off Anker Charging Accessories
- Up to 48% off Logitech Inputs
- Up to 38% off VTech and LeapFrog products
- Up to 41% off TP-Link Smart Home Favorites
- $16.02 and under Lightning Cable 10 6 3 1ft-White
- Up to 40% off Rocketbook Smart Notebooks
- Up to 50% off Skullcandy Headphones and Speakers
Household, Lifestyle and Toy Deals
- Up to 28% off Melissa & Doug toys
- Up to 31% off Toys from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and more
- Up to 30% off Halloween Candy and Chocolate
- Up to 34% off Household Essentials
- Up to 28% off Nerf, Play-Doh, Games and more
- $19.59 and under Keurig K Cups
- Up to 36% off Men’s and Women’s Clothing from Our Brands
- Up to 31% off Revlon Hair Care Appliances
- Up to 30% off Arts & Crafts
- Up to 40% off Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips
- Up to 52% off Bestselling Books
- Up to 30% off L’Oreal Paris, Garnier and Thayers face care
- Up to 33% off Organika Products
- Up to 32% off SAXX Men’s Underwear
- Up to 20% off Under Armour apparel, footwear, and accessories
- Up to 30% off on Braun, Olay, Secret, Gillette Venus & Ivory
- Save up to 30% off on Gillette, Braun, Old Spice and Head & Shoulders
Ongoing Amazon Prime Early Access Deals
Fire TV Devices: Up to 50% Off
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $29.99 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $34.99 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote – $44.99 (40% off)
- Up to 13% Off 4-Series Smart 4K TVs
- Up to $300 off Omni Series 4K TVs
Echo Smart Speakers: Up to 64% Off
Echo Show Devices: Up to 55% Off
Amazon eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E mesh routers
- Eero 6+ – $129 (35% off)
- Eero 6 – $110 (15% off)
- Eero Pro 6E – $257 (40% off)
- Eero Pro 6 – $194 (35% off)
Kindle: Up to 27% Off
- Kindle Oasis – $249 (24% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite – $109 (27% off)
- Kindle (2019) – $99 (17% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature – $159 (24% off)
Kindle Signature/Essentials Bundles: Up to 43% Off
Ring and Blink Doorbells and Cameras
- Up to 31% off Ring Doorbell, Floodlight Cam and more
- Up to 50% off Blink Smart Home Security Cameras and Bundles
- Up to 23% off Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell Pro
Ring Alarms
Fire Tablets
Kids Fire Tablets
- Fire HD 8 Kids – $119 (33% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids – $194 (25% off)
- Fire 7 Kids – $94 (32% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro – $194 (25% off)
Other Tech Deals
- Up to $200 off Apple Watch Series 7
- Up to 33% off Beats Studio3 Wireless
- Up to 32% off Drives and Memory
- Up to $195 off iRobot Roombas
- Up to 33% off Anker Charging Accessories
- Up to 42% off Anker Bluetooth Speakers and Webcam
- Up to $202 off Under $500 Laptops and Chromebooks
- Up to $770 off Samsung Galaxy phones, smartwatches, tablets and more
- Up to $800 off Select Samsung TVs and soundbars
- Up to $800 off ECOVACS Robotic Vacuums and Accessories
- Up to $300 off Asus Non Gaming Laptops
- Up to 41% off Home Security Equipment
- Up to 44% off Gaming Inputs from Razer, HyperX, and more
- Up to 36% off Lefant Robotic Vacuum
- Up to $300 off Monitors from Acer, Samsung, LG & more
- Up to 35% off Soundcore Headphones
- 30% off eufy Robotic Vacuums
- 30% off NIU Electric Scooters
- Up to $200 off PC Gaming Monitors
- Up to $450 off LG and MSI Monitors
- Up to 44% off Movies and TV from sony, paramount, and more
- Up to 48% off W-KING Bluetooth Speakers
- Up to $350 off PC Gaming Laptops and Desktops
- Up to 32% off Samsung Galaxy Tablets
- Up to $800 off Samsung Gaming Monitors
- Up to $210 off Select Sennheiser headphones & earbuds
- Up to $160 off Select Bose headphones & speakers
- Up to 29% off Nintendo Switch games
- Up to 21% off Google Nest security cameras
- Up to 43% off Sony Headphones
- Up to 29% off Fitbit Sense and Versa 3
Household and More
- Up to 30% off YETI Tumblers and Colsters
- Up to 50% off Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips
- Up to 30% off Men’s and Women’s Clothing from Our Brands
- Up to $179 off NOCO automotive products
- Up to 36% off Toys from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and more
- Up to 30% off Pet favourites from Hill’s Science Diet
- Up to 32% off SAXX Men’s Underwear
- Up to 30% off Halloween Candy and Chocolate
- 37% off WaterPik Oral Appliances
- Up to 25% off Ray-Ban Sunglasses & Smart Glasses
- Up to 26% off Oakley & Costa Sunglasses
- Up to 46% off Save on Lego Toys
Click here to jump on the Prime Early Access Sale deals while they are still available.