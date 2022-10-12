Last-Minute Prime Early Access Deals: 23% Off AirPods Max and More [LIST]

airpods max $599 amazon

We’ve reached the second day of Amazon’s ‘Prime Early Access’ sale, which it says is offering savings ahead of the holidays. This is the second Prime Day sale of the year for its Prime subscribers. Basically, you’re doing your household holiday shopping now from the convenience of shopping online with Amazon.

There are more sales today including Apple’s AirPods Max headphones being slashed by 23%, down to $599.99, saving you $279, only in colours Sky Blue and Silver.

Check out the list of last-minute trending deals below, which end at midnight tonight…

Tech Deals

Household, Lifestyle and Toy Deals

Ongoing Amazon Prime Early Access Deals 

Fire TV Devices: Up to 50% Off

Echo Smart Speakers: Up to 64% Off

Echo Show Devices: Up to 55% Off 

Amazon eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E mesh routers

Kindle: Up to 27% Off

Kindle Signature/Essentials Bundles: Up to 43% Off

Ring and Blink Doorbells and Cameras

Ring Alarms

Fire Tablets

Kids Fire Tablets

Other Tech Deals

Household and More

Click here to jump on the Prime Early Access Sale deals while they are still available. 

