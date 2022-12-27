Logitech Canada Sale: Apple HomeKit Cameras and Doorbells Discounted

Logitech’s smart home product lineup includes some of the best home security essentials, including cameras for inside and outside your home, and video doorbells that are compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Logitech Canada is currently holding an after-Christmas sale on select home security products, including their Apple HomeKit-enabled Circle View video doorbell and the HomeKit-enabled Circle View security camera.

Give your home an upgrade with the Circle View Doorbell featuring Apple HomeKit Secure Video. Always know who or what is at the door thanks to features like Face Recognition, head-to-toe HD video, colour night vision, and more.

Know who’s at the door thanks to rich notifications with Face Recognition sent directly to your Apple devices.

Choose how to get notified – a pop-up on your Apple TV, an announcement from your HomePod, or even your home’s existing chime.

Designed with best-in-class Logitech TrueView video, the Circle View HomeKit-enabled home security camera captures everything in razor-sharp detail with full HD, 180° diagonal field-of-view glass optics, and more.

Circle View Camera’s infrared-powered night vision is optimized for full-field visibility and superior clarity in the dark up to 4.5m away. It can be placed on a shelf or wall-mounted with ease, and features a weatherproof body that’s built to withstand the elements.

Both Logitech HomeKit exclusives are included in the ongoing promotion. To take advantage, simply use promo code ‘NY23CAD’ at checkout.

Below are the details:

Get $30 off over $150

Get $50 off over $200

With the discount, Canadian prices for these Logitech products are cheaper than prices in the U.S.; with the current exchange rate, that’s a win for us. The offer is valid for a limited only so take advantage while you can.

Thanks JR!