London Drugs Boxing Day Sale 2022 Now Live

Western Canadian retailer London Drugs has kicked off its Boxing Day sale for 2022, offering savings on a variety of electronics, household items and more.

Some highlights include the following:

Save $150 off Apple’s M2 MacBook Air – $1,349

iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus (Telus) – get a $200 London Drugs gift card

iPhone 13 128GB (Koodo) – get a $300 London Drugs gift card

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS – $309

AirPods 3 – $219 (save $20)

Shark Zero-M Lift-Away Vacuum – $129.99 (save 55%)

LG 50″ UHD LED Smart TV with WebOS – $499 (save $200)

Save up to $25 off select Nintendo Switch titles

Google Nest Mini – $34

London Drugs also has again an extra 50% off for select online sales. This is from December 26 to January 1, 2023 and may include some open box or demo items.