London Drugs Boxing Day Sale 2022 Now Live

Western Canadian retailer London Drugs has kicked off its Boxing Day sale for 2022, offering savings on a variety of electronics, household items and more.
Some highlights include the following:
- Save $150 off Apple’s M2 MacBook Air – $1,349
- iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus (Telus) – get a $200 London Drugs gift card
- iPhone 13 128GB (Koodo) – get a $300 London Drugs gift card
- Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS – $309
- AirPods 3 – $219 (save $20)
- Shark Zero-M Lift-Away Vacuum – $129.99 (save 55%)
- LG 50″ UHD LED Smart TV with WebOS – $499 (save $200)
- Save up to $25 off select Nintendo Switch titles
- Google Nest Mini – $34
London Drugs also has again an extra 50% off for select online sales. This is from December 26 to January 1, 2023 and may include some open box or demo items.
