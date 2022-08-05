Nintendo Switch Digital Games, PlayStation Games Slashed by Up to 50% Off on Amazon

If you’re looking to buy some digital Nintendo Switch games, Amazon has launched a sale offering up to 30% off select titles.

Check out what’s on sale below:

Also, as part of a summer sale, various PlayStation games have been discounted by up to 50% off, with the promo ending on August 18, 2022. Titles on sale include Death Standing Director’s Cut, Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Gran Turismo 7 Launch Edition, Horizon Forbidden West and more.

