Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday Sale 2022 Now Live

Nintendo has launched its Black Friday sale for Switch games in Canada for 2022, offering a variety of discounts.

If you’re looking for Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday sales, check out what’s discounted right now on Amazon.ca:

As for other Nintendo Black Friday sales, here’s what’s being listed on the console maker’s website that can be found at participating retailers:

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set – $80 (save 38%)

WarioWare: Get It Together! – $44 (save 31%)

Bravely Default II – $53 (save 33%)

We may see more Nintendo Switch games go on sale as we approach Black Friday next week.