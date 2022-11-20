Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday Sale 2022 Now Live

Apple Watch Series 7 Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco at $349.97
Costco warehouses have started to clear out Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches in 45mm size, down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 7 GPS in 45mm size is available for $349.97, as spotted at the Costco warehouse in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, notes a RFD user. Currently, this same Apple […]
AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday Sale in Canada: Save $30 Off Right Now
Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 launched just over two months ago and they’ve just been discounted for Black Friday from various retailers, including Amazon.ca. AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $30 off at $299 right now on Amazon Canada, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far, matching a previous early Black Friday […]
Freedom Mobile Black Friday Plan 2022: $40/30GB Unlimited Data Plan
Freedom Mobile has debuted a new Big Gig Unlimited data plans for Black Friday. The company’s website states “Black Friday On Now!” and Big Gig Unlimited plans with LTE speeds are showing as the following for bring your own device (BYOD) customers: $40/30GB $50/35GB $60/37GB Looks like we’re seeing more data available now at lower […]