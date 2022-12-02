Nintendo Switch OLED on Sale for $50 Off at $399

Nintendo’s OLED console with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con has been discounted on Amazon.ca, down $50 to $399.98, which is normally the price of the regular Switch.

The OLED version of the Nintendo Switch has a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colours and contrast, plus a wide adjustable stand. It comes with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage and also enhanced audio, according to the console maker.

This Nintendo OLED Switch does not include any games so it’s only worth it if you play a lot on the go, since the larger OLED display will make games look better versus the previous LCD version.

If you’ve been looking for a holiday gift, this might be the one to get on Amazon.ca. Other retailers are showing at $449.99 still right now.

