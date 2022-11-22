Paramount+ Canada Black Friday 2022 Deal: Save 50% Off

Paramount+ Canada has launched its Black Friday sale for 2022, offering 50% off your first month or year.
Currently, Paramount+ costs $9.99/month in Canada and $99.99/year, to go with a free 7-day trial. But its Black Friday sale for 2022 offers a 50% discount for your first month or one year, down to $4.99/month or $49.99/year. After one year, you’ll be charged the regular monthly or annual price.
Paramount+ says the Black Friday sale is available for new and former customers only, age 18+ or age of majority.
The streaming service recently saw a price increase in Canada this month, so this Black Friday sale makes it the time to jump on it if you’ve been waiting to watch season five of Yellowstone or Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King.
Also coming on December 18 is 1923 (the sequel to the Yellowstone prequel, 1883), while Top Gun: Maverick still start streaming in Canada on December 22.
Paramount+ says this Black Friday sale ends on November 27, 2022.
