PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Back in Stock on Amazon for $649

Back in January, Sony CEO and chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, told fans the company’s long PlayStation 5 shortage would be coming to an end globally, with more stock arriving in February.
We’ve started to see that ring true as recently more PlayStation 5 consoles have hit retailers such as Amazon.ca and now the standalone console disc edition is in stock as of writing, at $649.99, with Prime shipping speeds.
Last August, Sony increased the price of the PS5 to its current $649 price due to the “current global economic environment” and we have yet to see prices drop back down to their original launch price of $629.
While we’ve seen PS5 bundles come back in stock, this is a standalone console that doesn’t require you to pay extra for games you may not want.
Click here to buy the PlayStation 5 disc edition while it’s still available on Amazon.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Apple’s Newest Beats Fit Pro Colours Now on Sale for the First Time
Exactly two weeks ago today, Apple announced new spring colours for its Beats Fit Pro wireless noise cancelling earbuds, and now we’re seeing them on sale for the first time. Amazon.ca today slashed the price of Beats Fit Pro in Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow by 12% off, saving you $30, at $219.99. All...
Amazon Discounts Fire TV Sticks, Echo Speakers, Fire Televisions and More, Up to 43% Off
Amazon has launched a sale on more of its devices, with Fire TV sticks, Echo speakers and its Omni and 4-Series televisions getting discounted. Check out what’s on sale below right now on Amazon: Up to 40% off Fire TV devices and Fire TV Cube Up to 21% off Echo, Echo Dot devices Up to...
Apple’s Refurbished iPhone 11 Back in Stock from $539
Apple Canada has just restocked its refurbished iPhone 11 smartphones this morning, starting from $539. As of writing, the 64GB iPhone 11 is in stock for all five colours Black, Yellow, White, Green and Purple. There’s a 256GB Black iPhone 11 available for $719. The iPhone 11 was launched back in September 2019 and will...