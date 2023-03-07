PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Back in Stock on Amazon for $649

Back in January, Sony CEO and chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, told fans the company’s long PlayStation 5 shortage would be coming to an end globally, with more stock arriving in February.

We’ve started to see that ring true as recently more PlayStation 5 consoles have hit retailers such as Amazon.ca and now the standalone console disc edition is in stock as of writing, at $649.99, with Prime shipping speeds.

Last August, Sony increased the price of the PS5 to its current $649 price due to the “current global economic environment” and we have yet to see prices drop back down to their original launch price of $629.

While we’ve seen PS5 bundles come back in stock, this is a standalone console that doesn’t require you to pay extra for games you may not want.

Click here to buy the PlayStation 5 disc edition while it’s still available on Amazon.