Prime Video Channels Black Friday Deal for 2022: $1.99/month for 2 Months

Amazon’s Prime Video has a Channels offering, where members can subscribe to select streaming TV channels for an extra fee per month.
Right now for Black Friday, Prime Video Channels is offering up its most popular channels for $1.99 per month, for 2 months. All channels have been slashed to $1.99 per month, including the likes of Acorn TV, AMC+, Hayu, BritBox, FamilyTV, STARZ, Teletoon+, Stingray, Super Channel, Motortrend, CityTV+, MGM, Teletoon+ and more.
This is obviously a great way to get an extended preview of these Channels right inside Prime Video for only two months. After that, regular monthly prices are charged.
Click here to jump on these discounted Prime Video Channels while they are still available.
PS – Click here to see the top Black Friday deals on Amazon.ca.
