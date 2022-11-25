Refurbished iPhone 11 Restocked in Canada with Price Drop

Apple Canada has restocked the refurbished iPhone 11 today on Apple.ca, and it has come with a price drop.

Back in September we told you Apple had dropped the price of its refurbished iPhone 11 devices, including Pro models.

On Friday afternoon, we were alerted of more refurbished iPhone 11 devices as now in stock, which are cheaper than before.

The iPhone 11 debuted in 2019 and is powered by the A13 Bionic chip. You can actually get one for free from Koodo right now if you subscribe to a $45/50GB plan for 24 months.

Refurbished iPhones come with the standard one-year warranty and full Apple return policy.

Click here to shop for a refurbished iPhone 11 on Apple.ca.

