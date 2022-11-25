Refurbished iPhone 11 Restocked in Canada with Price Drop

Walmart’s iPad Black Friday Deal Hits Amazon Canada, Save $90
The best Black Friday deal in Canada for Apple’s iPad 9 (2021) was at Walmart for $359, but Amazon Canada has entered the chat, as expected. The 64GB iPad 9 Wi-Fi with 10.2-inch display is down to $359, saving you $90 off Apple’s recent iPad price hikes. Other retailers like Best Buy are selling the […]
Koodo Black Friday 2022 Deal: Free iPhone 11 with $45/50GB Plan
Telus-owned Koodo has a “major Black Friday sale online” right now, offering up an Apple iPhone 11 for $0 on Tab for 24 months, with a $45/50GB Tab plan. Koodo’s Tab is normally the device balance that you need to repay over 24 months. Various Tab tiers require a minimum monthly plan, depending on how […]
Apple’s Black Friday Deals 2022 in Canada Now Live
Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022 are now live in Canada, offering a variety of gift cards on eligible purchases. Again, Apple is offering up a free gift card with select purchases like last year. Check out what’s available below: Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy: iPhone 13 iPhone […]