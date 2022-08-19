Save 31% Off Nintendo Switch Games: Mario Kart 8, Legend of Zelda and More

Amazon Canada has slashed the price on ‘back to school favourites’ for the Nintendo Switch, including the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party and more.

Check out all the titles on sale right now for 31% off below at $54.99, saving you $25:

Typically, games made by Nintendo rarely go on sale, so 31% off is a good time to pick up some of the games above, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Click here to buy these classic Nintendo Switch games while they are still on sale.