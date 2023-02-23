Save Up to 25% Off Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and SE with RBC Rewards

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple Watch, RBC Avion Rewards members can save right now.

A deal right now offers up to 25% off Apple Watch SE, Series 8 and the new Ultra, with savings varying depending on member status.

Apple Watch Ultra : 15% off for Avion Elite members, 10% for Premium members.

: 15% off for Avion Elite members, 10% for Premium members. Apple Watch Series 8 : 20% off for Avion Elite members, 15% for Premium members.

: 20% off for Avion Elite members, 15% for Premium members. Apple Watch SE: 25% off for Avion Elite members, 20% for Premium members.

That’s a decent sale on the newest Apple Watch Ultra, which starts at $1,099 CAD.

RBC says you can pay for up to 80% of your Apple Watch purchase with your credit card. The deal gets better as right now there’s a 2x Avion points promo when buying Apple products and paying with your RBC Visa Platinum/Infinite Avion card.

To get started, you’ll need to head over to the RBC Rewards website and head over to the Apple online store page. Click “shop the Apple Watch sale” and then log into your Avion Rewards account. Add the Apple Watch models you want and then check out.

RBC says this sale ends on February 28, 2023.

[via RFD]