Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Apple HomeKit Drops to $199, Save 33%

The Schlage Sense smart deadbolt that supports Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa has dropped in price, down 33% to $199 CAD on Amazon.ca, the lowest price we’ve seen in years. The sale applies to colours Camelot and Century right now.

This older Sense deadbolt has been priced around $299 so this sale saves you $100 off. You’ll need a home hub such as an iPad or Apple TV to support HomeKit, or a Wi-Fi adapter from Schlage. Once set up with HomeKit, that means you can ask Siri to lock or unlock your front door, for example.

You also get up to 30 custom access codes, auto lock features and there’s Bluetooth with a connection range of up to 40 feet.

What makes the Schlage Sense compelling is the fact you get a touchpad but also a traditional key as a backup. This lock is ideal for your vacation rental or any door you want to control away from home.

Click here to buy the Schlage Sense while it’s on sale on Amazon.ca.