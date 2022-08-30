Sonos Back to School Deal: Save 15% Off Roam SL Portable Speaker

Sonos has launched a back-to-school sale on its Roam SL portable speaker, offering 15% off.

The Roam SL has all the same features as the regular Roam, such as AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, 10 hours of battery life, IP67 water and dust resistance, in a compact speaker. But the SL lacks a mic, meaning if you don’t care about using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you can opt for this version and save a few bucks.

The Roam normally costs $229 CAD, while the Roam SL is slightly cheaper at $199. But if you use coupon code BACKTOSCHOOL15 at checkout, you can save 15% off the Roam SL, taking it down to $169.15, saving you $29.85.

It’s obvious here Sonos wants to push the Roam SL for students heading back to school, as the perfect speaker companion for your dorm room or locker.

In our review of the Roam, we found it to be a formidable speaker that sounded excellent for its size, exceeding expectations. Battery life could be better if you’re playing the speaker at louder volumes, but overall it’s compact and easy to use.

Click here to buy the Roam SL on Sonos.com while it’s still on sale—remember to use the coupon code above.

[via RFD]