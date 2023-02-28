Sony PlayStation Games Sale: Up to 63% Off Right Now

Save Up to 25% Off Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and SE with RBC Rewards
If you’re looking for a sale on Apple Watch, RBC Avion Rewards members can save right now. A deal right now offers up to 25% off Apple Watch SE, Series 8 and the new Ultra, with savings varying depending on member status. Apple Watch Ultra: 15% off for Avion Elite members, 10% for Premium members....
Apple’s iPads, iPad Air and iPad mini are on Sale Right Now
If you’re looking for some deals on Apple’s iPads, various tablets from the line up are on sale right now at numerous retailers. The newest 2022 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi is on sale on Amazon.ca right now: 64GB - $579.99 (save $20) Also on sale is the 2022 iPad Air Wi-Fi with M1: 64GB - $719...
Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Feb. 22
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung...