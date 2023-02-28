Sony PlayStation Games Sale: Up to 63% Off Right Now

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Sony playstation games sale

If you’re looking for some deals on Sony PlayStation games and accessories, Amazon Canada has a sale right now offering up to 63% off. The sale applies to games for PS4 and PS5. Check out what’s on sale below…

PS4 Games on Sale:

PS5 Games on Sale:

Some other deals available right now include:

Click here to shop all the daily deals on Amazon.ca right now.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple’s iPads, iPad Air and iPad mini are on Sale Right Now

If you’re looking for some deals on Apple’s iPads, various tablets from the line up are on sale right now at numerous retailers. The newest 2022 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi is on sale on Amazon.ca right now: 64GB - $579.99 (save $20) Also on sale is the 2022 iPad Air Wi-Fi with M1: 64GB - $719...
IIC Deals
5 days ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Feb. 22

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung...
IIC Deals
6 days ago