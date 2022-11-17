Staples Black Friday 2022 in Canada: Here are Early Deals

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

staples black friday sale 2022 canada

The Staples Black Friday 2022 sale in Canada continues to see early deals, and the newest discounts launched today include sales on Apple’s AirPods, Beats Studio3 wireless headphones, gaming laptops and more.

Check out the latest Black Friday deals from Staples below:

According to Staples Canada, these prices start today, November 17 and go until November 24, 2022. The company says “prices will not go lower on Black Friday” to reassure customers the deals won’t drop further.

Click here to shop Staples.ca while these Black Friday deals are still available.

